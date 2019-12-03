Reckless driver charged with DUI and child neglect

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach woman accused of reckless driving has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence and child neglect.

Teirra Whitfield, 30, was pulled over after on November 30th after an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted her swerving on the road.

Deputies say Whitfield was unable to perform a standard field sobriety test and provided blood alcohol level breath samples of .327 and .315 respectively, the legal limit being .08.

The Sheriff’s Office says Whitfield also had three small children in the car and has been charged with three counts of child neglect.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

PC tree lighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC tree lighting"

Local businesses react to small business Saturday numbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses react to small business Saturday numbers"

Car crash and structure fire in Parker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car crash and structure fire in Parker"

Gas Station Robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gas Station Robbery"

Top 6 picks for PCB City Manager

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top 6 picks for PCB City Manager"

Optimist Club of the Beaches to host annual parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Optimist Club of the Beaches to host annual parade"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.