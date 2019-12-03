Reckless driver charged with DUI and child neglect

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach woman accused of reckless driving has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence and child neglect.

Teirra Whitfield, 30, was pulled over after on November 30th after an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted her swerving on the road.

Deputies say Whitfield was unable to perform a standard field sobriety test and provided blood alcohol level breath samples of .327 and .315 respectively, the legal limit being .08.

The Sheriff’s Office says Whitfield also had three small children in the car and has been charged with three counts of child neglect.