Recent storm weather impacting sea turtle hatching

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A crowd of beachgoers gathered today as volunteers excavated a sea turtle nest on Front Beach Road.

Panama City Beach Turtle Watch was in charge of the event.

They are permitted to “excavate” sea turtle nests three to four days after they hatch to determine their success.

During the dig, the team records the number of hatched and unhatched egg shells they find and release any live hatchlings into the Gulf.

Coordinators say hatching season took a hard hit from Tropical Storm Barry with high surf flooding all of Panama City Beach’s nests at the time.

“We did lose the first 33 to either washout or washover. So, we lost 7 to total washout,” said Nancy Evou, Assistant Coordinator for Panama City Beach Turtle Watch. “The rest were partial hatchings or just total failures. It depends on how far along the development was when the storm came.”

Although Barry did wash out several nests this year, there are about 15 left to hatch before our season ends in October.

If you see a sea turtle, hatchling or egg, you’re asked to call Panama City Beach Police.