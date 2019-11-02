Rebuild Bay County receives grant money to finish repairs on three homes

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Rebuild Bay County is receiving a $96,000 grant from Samaritan’s Purse to assist in recovery efforts after Hurricane Michael.

This money will help the organization finish repairs on three homes in the area. Two of these homes are part of the Rebuild Bay School Initiative.

Rebuild Bay County started shortly after the storm and their goal is to provide critical resources to the community as everyone continues to recover.

Executive Director, Donna Pilson, says these projects are important.

“When you don’t have a stable home, it just creates so many other issues,” said Pilson. “There are a lot of stressors involved in not being in your home and so in order to stabilize our community, we need to get our residents back home and it is just so important to do that.”.

Pilson says they are hoping to have the first home completed at the end of the year.

