Rebuild 850 Aims to Help Those in Need After Hurricane Michael

Panama City, Fla. - Local state and federal government is doing it's part to help those hurt by the hurricane but two men who helped lead state government a few years ago say the private sector needs to play a role. They created an initiative to help lend a helping hand to those in need.

In between removing debris and picking up the pieces Steve Wilkinson took a moment to reminisce on a day he will never forget.

"I think we were all in shock for at least a week and I think some still are," said Wilkinson.

Destruction is a common sight across the panhandle after Hurricane Michael and struggling is a feeling felt by one too many. That's why two former Florida House speakers created an initiative to help the area move forward.

"Most folks are living pay check to pay check, the working woman and men are having a hard time right now making ends meet," said Allan Bense, Panama City resident.

Allan Bense and Will Weatherford have partnered with volunteer Florida to raise money through their website Rebuild 850.

"It's going to go to folks like the Salvation Army, the Red Cross, and other groups like the United Way, and other groups that are helping those that are in need," said Bense.

The storm lasting only a few hours has changed lives forever and the help goes a long way.

"Whether it helps me or not i know it's going to help somebody," said Wilkenson.

A little music and knowing there's people supporting the community giving Wilkinson hope. Hope that the 850 will rebuild.

"When someone is in trouble in America were going to help ya, and people are helping us right now," said Bense.