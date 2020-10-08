Rebirth of Panama City’s 23rd Street after Hurricane Michael

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Many businesses are either re-opening or now calling Panama City home after repairing and rebuilding from Hurricane Michael, especially along 23rd Street.

With the addition of these new establishments, it is almost as though 23rd Street has been reborn.

“We first opened the restaurant on the other corner over there in 1999,” said Ismael Barragan, the Los Rancheros owner.

Although not new to the 23rd Street community, Barragan had to relocate after the storm, but still wanted to stay close to their previous location.

“We just wanted to make it bigger and better and nicer and that is what we did,” said Barragan.

Barragan is not the only one. Many other local restaurants, clothing stores, and corporate chains have also returned to the area.

“23rd Street is a hotspot for growth,” said the President of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce Carol Roberts.

Roberts said it is exciting seeing new changes and new stores.

“Not only are these businesses opening back up, but when they open back up, they are creating jobs for our local citizens so it has a huge impact on our local economy,” said Roberts.

Roberts said with the new additions, she thinks there will be consequential community growth.

Another business many can expect to see reopening is bath and body works, which is right behind me on 23rd Street. The reopening is expected anytime within October 2020.