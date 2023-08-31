PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors (CPAR) has partnered up with Bay County sheriff’s office to create a safety program called Realty Alert.

When moving large amounts of money, it’s important to be aware of possible scammers.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office launched a Realty Alert to help prevent scams involving real estate.

The email chain is geared to area realtors, giving them a heads-up about possible scams.

“Gives us the ability and the power to help protect our legal homeowner’s property owners and to help protect their private property rights,” said CPAR President-Elect Athrine Matthews.

The initiative began just two months ago and two thousand realtors have already signed up.

“They started to start out about two months ago. And they have been successful in catching a lot of the scammers,” said Matthews.

House and property scams exist because there’s usually a lot of money at stake.

“We’re talking about a lot of money. So, in these kinds of scams, you know, you’re not selling property for, you know, $2,000 or $3,000 and generally speaking, you’re selling a property for upwards of you know, $100,000. And most of these transactions are done in wire transfers,” said Bay County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Krista Chastain.

Investigators recently busted up a scam in Mexico Beach using tips and information from the realty alert chain.

“We had a case where there were two properties over Mexico Beach that were fraudulently sold for a total of $150,000. Yeah. And we were able to make an arrest or two arrests on that case. And they are now here in the Bay County Jail,” said Bay County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Thomas McQueen.

Officials suggest that if something feels off make the call.

“Time is of the essence. The sooner the better,” said McQueen.

To get enrolled into the email system of Realty Alert call Bay County Sheriff’s Office at

(850)747-4700 or email the Financial Crimes Unit at fcu@bayso.org