Raw sewage spills contaminate two Panama City waterways

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health – Bay County Division has released advisories for two separate raw sewage leaks in Panama City on Monday afternoon.

The City of Panama City has reported that 125 gallons of raw sewage has been released into Lake Caroline due to a manhole line break at 12th street and Christal Avenue in Panama City.

The city also reports that 105 gallons of raw sewage has been released into Watson Bayou due to a lift station malfunction at 803 E 14th Street.

According to authorities, clean up actions are complete for both leaks, however there is still a risk of infection for swimmers, including intestinal viruses, bacteria and parasites as well as infection to open cuts and wounds that come into contact with contaminated water.

Therefore, officials advise against swimming in both Watson Bayou from Business 98 north to 8th Street as well as Lake Caroline from 11th Street to 12th Street until further notice.

The City of Panama City will be testing the water and sharing those results with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Bay County Health Department; once the levels are safe, the advisories will be lifted.