Rare coastal areas recieving attention in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)– Walton officials are partnering with nonprofits to preserve a rare coastal dune lake.

The unique lakes exist in only four locations worldwide. The partnership is trying to protect the lake from human intrusion. Coastal dune lakes are spread across South Walton and their ecosystem is different due to saltwater from the gulf, mixing in with bodies of fresh water.

“They add so much to the area, they are important to protect and preserve,” said Scenic Walton Executive Director Leigh Moore.

Moore strives to enhance the quality of life. So when someone brought their concerns about the Oyster Lake to her a few years ago, it caught her attention.

“Then I was approached by the Green Thumb Garden Club, who was interested in identifying a project to work on with us and this one came to mind quickly for me,” said Moore.

Residents explained how trash collects in the lake, and someone needed to do something.

“What we will be doing, with the TDC, the Walton County Tourist Development Council, to do this, is going to be planting all native species,” said Moore. “Live oaks will be at either end only at the ends and then we will plant some shrubs and grasses between. Some muhly grass and some sea oats.”

There are areas along 30A native plants will be planted to protect this lake and preserve its peace and serenity.”

“And then we will also work to identify other areas of 30A and areas north of the bay,” said Moore.

Scenic Walton is also working on the Inlet Beach underpass project.