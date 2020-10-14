Rapid test kits still to be expected in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Back in August, the Board of County Commission gave the Health Department along, with other entities, funds from the cares act to assist them with COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Holly Holt the Walton Florida Department of Health Administrator said they have been looking to spend these funds on air quality, PPE, and rapid testing options.

But Holt said they have run into some trouble receiving rapid testing kits after ordering them over a month ago.

“In four weeks we should be getting our rapid tests, but he feels like it is going to be less than that and he will give me a better idea on Friday.’ said Holt

After discussions beginning back in August, Holt said rapid tests still should be expected.

“I hate to say it a lot of people wanting these tests,” said Holt.

Currently, the rate of testing has gone down in the county, Holt said. But she expects it is because residents are waiting for the availability for these rapid tests.