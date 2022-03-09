CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The rain was a welcome sight for firefighters who’ve been battling the Chipola Complex wildfires.

Calhoun County has been dim for days due to smoke from an estimated 30,000-acre wildfire.

On Wednesday, rain clouds added to that ambiance.

An estimated three inches of rainfall on Wednesday morning gave firefighters some relief.

“They can kind of take an overall view of things,” Blountstown Fire Chief Ben Hall said. “They can get a chance to walk around to look at what’s going on and make a better more solid action plan other than running around putting out fires.”

Chief Hall said it provides the time to take precautionary actions, like protecting structures.

He also said the cold front coming in will help.

“So it’ll make it easier to operate a little bit,” Chief Hall said. “It may make it less humid which is better for fire behavior and fire growth, but with the head start, they’re getting from this rain. It should make it a lot easier with the cool and the damp conditions to fight fire.”

Hall said he’s in close communication with all of the fire chiefs out in the field, as it’s part of his job to quickly relay any updated information.

“I cannot stress enough, we want you to follow evacuation orders if they’re rendered,” Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez said. “We want you to keep paying attention to all the warnings being issued. Keep yourselves and your family safe first and foremost. You can replace property, you can replace material possessions, you cannot replace your life.”

Fire officials said the chances of it spreading rapidly right now are very low.

However, it’s the long-term they’ll have to worry about.