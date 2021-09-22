RAFGC to host charity golf tournament for humane society

When you’re about to swing, be sure to breathe, concentrate and follow the path of the golf ball with your eye. These techniques improve your game and make it less likely to lose track of your ball.

CARRABELLE, Fla. (WMBB) —The Realtor Association of Franklin and Gulf Counties will be hosting a charity golf tournament on Saturday.

All proceeds made from the golf tournament will be donated to the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society and the Franklin County Humane Society.

“Well basically because of the situation with COVID, a lot of the events that usually were held to fund the Humane Society were canceled. So they are in need of monetary help this year. They do such a great job, as no-kill shelters, and we just thought it was something we really needed to support,” Gloria Salinard with the Realtor Association of Franklin and Gulf Counties said.

The event will include contests, prizes, food, and an auction. One of the contests includes a $10,000 hole-in-one prize.

The Humane Society will also be holding an adoption event at the golf tournament.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s not just going to be a golf outing, it’s going to be an event, Salinard said. “So we are hoping the community comes out and enjoys themselves. We are very excited.”

If you would like to participate, it is not too late. Salinard said they have a lot of volunteers, but still need golfers.

The charity event will be held at the St. Joseph Bay Golf Resort in Carrabelle, FL and registration will begin at 10 a.m with a breakfast buffet and a putting green contest.

To register, volunteer, or donate visit their website.