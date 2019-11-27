Radio system to help first responders during critical incidents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City leaders are taking action to help with widespread communications. It means first responders throughout Bay County can now connect easier during a critical incident.

A Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, officials listened to a consideration for an interlocal agreement from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office between all first responder agencies in the county.

This agreement will help coordinate training and implementation of a single radio channel in which all agencies can utilize during times of public safety emergencies, like an active shooter or acts of terrorism.

Panama City Police Department Chief, Scott Ervin, says it will give local first responders the ability to press one button and go live over every public safety radio.

“When you think of critical incidents, seconds mean the difference in saving lives,” Ervin said. “So the quicker we can respond, the better chance we have of mitigating circumstances and having a more successful outcome.”

All agencies across the state of Florida will have to be in compliance with the ability to dispatch overall radios by February of 2020.

