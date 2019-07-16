Rabid raccoon killed in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) —The Bay County Health Department has announced that a rabid raccoon was killed in the Fountain area.

It was killed off Deep Springs Road, north of Nonawood Road in Fountain.

The animal was tested for rabies and the results were returned positive. Rabies is a fatal viral infection of the nervous system that is transmitted from animal to animal or animal to human by bite, scratch, or mucous membrane exposure to infected saliva.

So far this year, eight animals have tested positive for rabies in Bay County.

The health department has released these tips in order to prevent and stay safe when it comes to rabies.

If you own a dog or cat over four months of age, it must be vaccinated against rabies by a licensed veterinarian. Unvaccinated dogs and cats must be kept indoors. Do not touch wild animals or stray cats or dogs. Never touch a bat!

If you are bitten or scratched by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water. Seek medical treatment as needed and report the injury to the Bay County Health Department at (850) 872-4455.

If the animal is stray or wild, call 911 or Bay County Animal Services at (850) 767-3333 and report the animal’s location. In the City of Lynn Haven, call the Lynn Haven Police Department at (850) 265-1112.