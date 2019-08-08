Rabid raccoon found dead in unincorporated PCB neighborhood

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health Bay County says a dead raccoon found in an unincorporated area of Panama City Beach tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was found in a neighborhood between Laird Street and North Lagoon Drive. This is the 10th animal that has tested positive for rabies so far this year in Bay County, according the health department.

The Florida Department of Health says dogs and cats who are over four months old must be vaccinated against rabies by a licensed veterinarian. They also say unvaccinated dogs and cats should not be outdoors.