Qualifying begins for Bay County’s Municipal Election

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–Bay County’s Municipal Election is just two months away and candidates can begin qualifying starting today, Monday, February 8th. The deadline to register is Friday, February 12th at noon.

Bay County’s Municipal Election will be held on April 20th and many candidates have already started to qualify.

“Some of them have already pre-filed their paperwork if you got to BayVotes.org you can find a list of the candidates per city who signed up,” said Mark Andersen, Bay County’s Supervisor of Elections.

The mayoral seat is on the ballot in Panama City, Lynn Haven, Parker, and Mexico Beach. Various commission seats in each city are also up for election.

“If you’re interested in running for office, your first thing is to call 784-6100 and ask to speak with someone regarding your candidacy and we can get on the phone and get that arranged for you,” Andersen said.

Andersen recommends candidates file sooner rather than later as the requirements vary by city.

“If you wait until the last day on Friday at 10:30-11 o’clock you will not be able to pull it off. That’s just not possible. You got to open a bank account, there are certain things you got to go through that are required,” Andersen said.

Even if there are no elections taking place in the city you live in, you can still take part in the April election.

“We’re doing a County referendum of the School Board millage tax, yes or no, so everyone in Bay County will have something to vote on this election coming up,” Andersen said.

The deadline to register to vote is March 22nd.

“If you’re not registered to vote, you should get registered now. Don’t wait, 29 days prior to the election is when we do book closing for the election,” Andersen said.

For a list of open seats and biographies of candidates who have already qualified, you can visit https://www.bayvotes.org/Candidates-Committees/Offices-up-for-Election-in-2021