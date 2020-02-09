Purses with a Purpose accepting donations

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you have any purses you just don’t wear anymore, don’t throw them away! A local organization is accepting them for a good cause.

Shelter House is seeking donations from the local community for new and gently used handbags to be auctioned at the 10th Annual Purses with a Purpose event.

In previous years, the event has featured hundreds of handbags and accessories from major designers including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Michael Kors and more.

The event has raised a total of over $120,000 throughout the years, with funds going directly to programs, counseling, and support of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Okaloosa and Walton counties.

The annual event will take place on March 26.

Donations may be dropped off at Shelter House’s offices in Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, and DeFuniak Springs anytime Monday-Friday during regular business hours (8:00 – 5:00).

See all drop off locations below.

FORT WALTON BEACH

Shelter House Office

16 Ferry Road SE

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32578

SANDESTIN- MIRAMAR BEACH

Escapology (at The Market Shops at Sandestin)

9375 US Highway 98 W

Miramar Beach, FL 32550

SANTA ROSA BEACH

Cook Family Dentistry

2441 US-98 #107

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

NICEVILLE

Waterstone Mortgage Corporation

1845 John Sims Pkwy. E

Niceville, FL 32578

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS

Shelter House Office

3590 US Highway 331 S, Ste 102

DeFuniak Springs, FL 32435

CRESTVIEW

Shelter House Office

120 W Woodruff Ave

Crestview, FL 32536