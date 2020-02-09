Purses with a Purpose accepting donations

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you have any purses you just don’t wear anymore, don’t throw them away! A local organization is accepting them for a good cause.
Shelter House is seeking donations from the local community for new and gently used handbags to be auctioned at the 10th Annual Purses with a Purpose event.
In previous years, the event has featured hundreds of handbags and accessories from major designers including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Michael Kors and more.
The event has raised a total of over $120,000 throughout the years, with funds going directly to programs, counseling, and support of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Okaloosa and Walton counties.
The annual event will take place on March 26.
Donations may be dropped off at Shelter House’s offices in Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, and DeFuniak Springs anytime Monday-Friday during regular business hours (8:00 – 5:00).
See all drop off locations below.
FORT WALTON BEACH
Shelter House Office
16 Ferry Road SE
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32578
SANDESTIN- MIRAMAR BEACH
Escapology (at The Market Shops at Sandestin)
9375 US Highway 98 W
Miramar Beach, FL 32550
SANTA ROSA BEACH
Cook Family Dentistry
2441 US-98 #107
Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
NICEVILLE
Waterstone Mortgage Corporation
1845 John Sims Pkwy. E
Niceville, FL 32578
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS
Shelter House Office
3590 US Highway 331 S, Ste 102
DeFuniak Springs, FL 32435
CRESTVIEW
Shelter House Office
120 W Woodruff Ave
Crestview, FL 32536