Purchases To Improve Econfina Creek Discussed At Public Meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Residents learned about the district's future land and water transactions.

The Northwest Florida Water Management district held public meetings in Washington and Bay county, to discuss proposed purchases of conservation easements.

The two planned land acquisitions will help the protection from development in the Econfina Creek, as the creek is a large source of drinking water here in Bay County.

Meeting organizers highlighted how this move will benefit locals.

"With the exchange that we're doing with the Porter family, that will actually provide Bay County the opportunity to do some improvements on the Econfina river for public access," said Lennie Zeiler, Northwest Florida Water Management District asset management.

The land acquisitions will also be on the board meeting's agenda for September 13th.

