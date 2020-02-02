Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring for 2nd straight year

News

by: Kevin Accettulla

Posted: / Updated:

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Punxsutawney Phil is predicting an early spring for the second year in a row.

Phil made his prediction Sunday. This is the first time ever Phil has predicted an early spring in back-to-back years.

A record crowd came out to see Phil make his annual prediction.

Visitors even came out from Okinawa, Japan for the festivities.

“For the longest time, we thought groundhogs were fake,” They said. “We heard that they’re real so we wanted to come see.”

The Groundhog Day tradition began back in 1887. Punxsutawney is located just over 60 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

