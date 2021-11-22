Publix puts purchase limits on holiday food, other items amid supply issues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix shoppers will have to put a cap on their holiday season purchases after the supermarket chain enacted purchase limits across all stories.

Director of Communications Maria Brous said high holiday demand and supply problems have forced the chain to limit certain items to 2 per customer.

Brous said signs will be placed to let the customers know about the limits.

These items include:

  • Canned cranberry sauce
  • Jarred gravy
  • Canned pie filling
  • Canola and vegetable oil
  • Cream cheese
  • Bacon
  • Rolled breakfast sausage
  • Paper napkins
  • Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery
  • Bath tissue
  • Refrigerated snacks (Lunchable type items)
  • Sports drinks
  • Aseptic type juices (Capri sun)
  • Canned cat food (variety packs)
  • Refrigerated pet food

The limits will be enacted across all seven states where Publix operates.

