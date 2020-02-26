Publix markets recognized for good deeds around town

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Purchasing a Publix sub-sandwich contributes to more than just a favorite evening meal.

Publix Appreciation Day was celebrated today, where locations around the community were recognized for their partnership with United Way of Northwest Florida. Annually the grocery chain raises funds for the organization that go to support community programs around town.

This year the Publix location on 23rd street alone raised 48,334 dollars and was recognized for the accomplishment. The funds were funneled into the community to assist local relief agencies with their work, according to representatives for each organization.

Associates representing the Anchorage Children’s’ Home, Girls Inc., the Boys and Girls Club, and many more community-oriented organizations attended the celebration to show their support.

Tyler Watkins, 23rd St. Publix Store Manager, says this is an important day not only for him, but also for his teammates.

“What stands out the most is our associates and what we do to give back to the community,” he said. “It is really in our culture to give back, and it is a very proud moment for me and my team to make a big impact in the communities that we serve.”

Watkins says that he is now apart of the United Way Board and is excited for next year’s campaign.