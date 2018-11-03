Public v. Private Beach Public Hearing Set for November 3, 2018 Video

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. -

After a crucial public hearing for public verses private beach was controversially post poned, Walton County is now ready to take the next steps.

The line is still drawn in the sand and you can see the signs are still standing, warning beach goers no trespassing on private beach.

The County's battle of public verse private beach has been at a stand still following the post poned public hearing in September.

"We had a lack of notification to some of the property owners," explained Louis Svehla, Walton County Public Information Manager.

Opposed to moving forward without those property owners included, Walton County Commissioner decided to postpone the meeting to November 3rd, which this Saturday.

"I think the legal team took a lot of steps. I think they worked with GIS and they worked with the property appraiser's office," said Svehla. "You know everybody, to make sure we had every parcel, every address, every person that we could possibly reach notify would actually get that notification..."

The meeting will start at 9:00 A.M. sharp, in the South Walton High School auditorium.

"The first couple of hours will be are going to be presentation from the county," shared Svehla.

After a short lunch break, the floor will be opened to the public for comments.

"The public comment portion will be specifically to this notice of intent. Whether they support the notice of intent or do not.."

Next, a group of attorneys will have about an hour to give their rebuttal or counter to what's presented. Then, the commissioners will possibly take a vote.

"The vote would be either yay or nay to move forward with an intent to deem that customary use exists on all of Walton county's beaches," explained Svehla.

If the intent is passed, the next step will move into the Judaical side. If its not passed, that would stop the process where it is now.

Doors open to the general public at 8:00 A.M. Walton County staff is anticipating more than 800 people to attend. So, if you'd like a seat they recommended arriving early.

