PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The largest outdoor art exhibit in the southeast begins Friday night in Panama City.

A local non-profit organization, Public Eye Soar, has more than 40 projectors to display local and international artwork across the Gulf Coast State College campus.

Festival officials said thousands of people attend this free event every year and it’s only getting bigger.

Public Eye Soar began nine years ago and used to be located in Downtown Panama City. Now they have musical performances, a movie room, and even live statues. They had to move to a bigger space to make room for all the big ideas.

GCSC Recruitment and Community Relations Executive Director Jason Hedden said they’re excited to bring the festival back to campus for the second year in a row. There will be plenty of new stuff to see.

“We have some additional origami sculptures. There may or may not be a huge paper airplane. There may or may not be the return of a large origami rabbit that can be projected on. We have party alley going on,” Hedden said. “We’ve also got a screen where we’re specifically honoring veterans. We asked folks at the college to submit their photos so we’re going to have that.”

The Mosley High School marching band will be performing at the festival Friday night to kick off the event.

Artwork will be projected on and all around the Amelia Center Theater at the college from 6:00-10:00 both Friday and Saturday nights.