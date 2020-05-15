Public comments restored in Panama City Beach City Council meetings

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — More voices can now be heard during Panama City Beach City Council meetings after an unanimous decision Thursday night.

The topic was first brought up by newly elected Mayor Mark Sheldon who also campaigned on the issue.

Formerly, only city residents or water customers were allowed to speak on certain agenda items deemed for public comment.

The change now allows all individuals to speak on any item they want to.

“For me, 100% transparency is important so for people to be able to speak and speak their mind, it doesn’t matter where they live, it doesn’t matter where their water department is. If you want something to say to Panama City Beach City Council, by all means, we’re here and servants to you so by all means we want to hear from you,” Sheldon said.

A change was also made the ordinance though after the council heard public input. Through discussion, the council members agreed to rid of comment cards for those who wished to voice their opinions.

“Comment cards to me and I think the rest of the council were more of an antiquated process and I just didn’t feel the need and I don’t think anybody else on city council felt the need that we needed to have comment cards. It slows down the flow of the meeting. As things happen, people have other thoughts and ideas that they want to bring up. That’s how our minds work,” Sheldon said.

Sheldon has also moved up the ‘delegations’ portion in the meetings so meeting attendees don’t have to wait until the end of the meeting to have their voices heard on non-agenda items.