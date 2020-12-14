Psychologist explains how the Pandemic is affecting children

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — COVID-19 has impacted our lives daily for over 10 months now, but many psychologists believe the pandemic will also impact us even once cases start to decrease across the state and country.

Doctor Julian Salinas, a Licensed Psychologist with Emerald Coast Psychology in Walton County, said human beings could adjust to different circumstances. But long term, that does take a toll, causing added stress and anxiety, with a lack of control.

Doctor Salinas said that loss of control extends through onto children as well.

And it is important for kids to see how the adults in their lives are coping during this time.

“Kids watch their parents,” said Salinas. “They see what’s an appropriate way to react, and they mimic that. As children grow older, middle school or high schoolers, that is not so much the case. They got their own social groups, but they might be more prone to isolation, alienation, withdrawal. That sort of thing.”

Doctor Salinas said many children and families he’s recently met with are experiencing school struggles and identify those to COVID.

Their classroom environment proving to be different than they are used to.

“Stress in school because of academic demands social pressures and things like that, might start pushing their parents to homeschool because of COVID and that puts parents in a double bind because they don’t want their child to miss out on classroom instruction and social interactions, but at the same time they don’t want to expose them to dangers,” he said.

Salinas also said isolation pressures might become more prevalent around the holidays since that time period sends signals of happiest and time spent with family- this year, not all can do so, doubling those negative feelings.

You can use many local and national resources if you do want to seek assistance during this time.