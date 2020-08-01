Psychological signs to be aware of in routine changes

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — With constant changes to routines during this unprecedented time, psychologists are saying now is especially a time for parents to keep an eye on their children.

Both children and parents have been removed from a routine structure impacing day-to-day functioning, once when the pandemic canceled classes and now, with the re-introduction of school.

“If you have a routine, if you have predictable events, it helps you emotionally, it helps you psychologically,” said Julian Salinas a Licensed Psychologist in Walton County.

Although with school restarting soon it is going to be stressful, “for students and for teachers to readjust to a daily routine,” Salinas said.

It is important to always keep an eye on your children’s mental health, but especially during this unprecedented time.

“Not necessarily quiring them every 15 minutes as to how they are doing with their emotional health, but look for things like sleep disruptions, appetite disruptions, things like emotional outbursts, they might start avoiding others,” said Salinas.

Especially in younger children, they may start to complain about bodily aches, said Salinas.

“If you start seeing those things in your child, maybe it is time to check, touch base with a mental health provider to see what things they may or may not need,” said Salinas.

Lisa Sorrells noticed behavioral changes in her daughter.

“At the time she was in 7th grade, I didn’t think she was going to pass.”

Sorrells said her daughter would not want to get out of bed, she went from being an A+ student to almost failing grade 7.

“I told her, don’t worry about it, we are done. I need to focus on your mental health,” said Sorrells.

Salinas said to reassure and not to overwhelm your children.

“And most importantly, when you end a conversation with your child, end it on a positive note. Make sure things feel good and you have a little bit of direction,” said Salinas.

If you do notice that you may need to seek mental attention, Salinas said that is OK. One of the first places you can look at is the American Psychological Association website. There are COVID-19 links that may assist you.