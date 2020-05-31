Protesters gather at the Shoppes at Edgewater

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– A small group of protesters gathered at the Shoppes at Edgewater Saturday evening to protest the death of George Floyd.

The protest happened just one day after a video circulated online of a couple claiming they were not allowed inside a local establishment after the man tried to enter while wearing a tank top. The couple in the video said they believe it was due to the man being African American.

Protesters claim that it was an act of discrimination.

As of late Saturday night, there was a heavy police presence in the area to monitor the crowds and prevent any dangerous activity.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

BCSO still investigating after exposure to unknown substance at emergency room

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCSO still investigating after exposure to unknown substance at emergency room"

Protesters gather at the east end of the Hathaway Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters gather at the east end of the Hathaway Bridge"

Protesters gather at Edgewater Shoppes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters gather at Edgewater Shoppes"

Shooting in Altha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting in Altha"

LIFTOFF! NASA launches astronauts on SpaceX rocket

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFTOFF! NASA launches astronauts on SpaceX rocket"

Behnken and Hurley say goodbye to families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behnken and Hurley say goodbye to families"
More Local News