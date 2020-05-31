Protesters gather at the Shoppes at Edgewater

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– A small group of protesters gathered at the Shoppes at Edgewater Saturday evening to protest the death of George Floyd.

The protest happened just one day after a video circulated online of a couple claiming they were not allowed inside a local establishment after the man tried to enter while wearing a tank top. The couple in the video said they believe it was due to the man being African American.

Protesters claim that it was an act of discrimination.

As of late Saturday night, there was a heavy police presence in the area to monitor the crowds and prevent any dangerous activity.