Protecting your skin from the sun this Memorial Day

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. With many planning to spend the Memorial Day holiday outside, News 13 spoke with Dermatologist Dr. Jon Ward on how to protect your skin from sun damage.

Ward said people are most susceptible to burning when they first begin to spend time outside again.

“It is important to limit your time in the sun to one to two hours,” Ward said.

It is recommended people wear a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more. A golf ball sized amount should be applied.

“That comes from the fact that if you put on enough on you could be out 30 times longer than if you weren’t wearing sunscreen,” Ward said.

Ward said their is no reason to get sunburned these days. This is because there are many preventative measures sun bathers can take.

We spoke to a Panama City resident who said he’s had several friends get skin cancer, and its caused him to take protecting himself from the sun more seriously.

“I started protecting myself more long sleeve clothing long pants instead of shorts and lots of sunscreen,” said Panama City resident, Mike Creel.

Creel said he now encourages his family to wear proper sun protection from a young age, although he did not do so when he was young.

“Sunburn was kind of a mark of honor when we were little league baseball players,” Creel said.

Topical treatments can cause skin to be more sensitive to the sun. Oral medications such as ibuprofen and aspirin can also cause sensitivity.

“There are all these things people don’t think about,” Ward said.

Limes can also cause a bad reaction to the sun.

“Before you go get that Margarita or throw a lime in your Corona, you may want to think about that,” Ward said.

Ward said people should avoid exposure to the sun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the UV index is at its highest.

“Around noon you might as well just throw your clothes back on a little bit, because even with sunscreen if you miss a spot you’re going to get burned,” Ward said.

Dermatology Specialist of Florida will offer free Skin Cancer Screenings on May 29. To book an appointment, call the office.