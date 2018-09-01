Prosecutor Moves to Limit 'Political Intrigue' in Wilson Case Video

Panama City, Fla. - Tallahassee prosecutor Jack Campbell hopes Circuit Judge Michael Overstreet will prevent "political intrigue" from becoming an issue in the Greg Wilson trial.

Wilson, the former second-in-command at the State Attorney's Office is accusing State Attorney Glenn Hess, his old boss and political opponent of directing the Bay County Sheriff's Office investigation that led to two felony charges against him.

Wilson was second-in-command under Hess for several years until he ran against Hess in 2016 and lost. Wilson then began working as a defense attorney until he was arrested on felony charges for allegedly passing notes from one inmate to another while at the Bay County Jail and later lying to investigators about the incident.

In a motion filed Thursday with the court Campbell, who was ordered by Gov. Rick Scott to take the case after Hess cited the obvious conflict of interest, wrote that Wilson and his defense team may attempt to introduce evidence and arguments to the jury that are outside of Wilson's guilt or innocence.

"All such strategies are irrelevant and should be excluded," Campbell wrote.

Campbell identified those strategies as the penalties Wilson will face if convicted, the actions of other prosecutors (including Hess) and a possible comparison between Wilson who allegedly passed notes at the jail and lied about it and local attorney Jonathan Dingus.

Dingus allegedly delivered drug-laced papers to an inmate at the jail. However, Hess declined to prosecute him saying that Dingus did not know the papers were laced with drugs and he was honest with investigators about the incident.

"If this Court finds selective prosecution depriving the Defendant of his equal protection rights, the appropriate recourse is dismissal of charges," Campbell wrote. "Hence, it is a claim that should never be raised with the jury and all comments, arguments, and evidence regarding this denied claim should be forbade."