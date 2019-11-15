Corruption Task Force indicts 29

A federal prosecutor has indicted 29 people who they say are part of a criminal network that defrauded the federal government out of a little more than $373,000 through a system of kickbacks.

These indictments are the latest in U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe’s Public Trust Unit’s battle against public corruption.

It’s a fight he’s waged since taking office in January.

Kyle Hudson

The indictment alleges that Farm Service Agency Director Duane Edward Crawson, 43, of Bonifay led the conspiracy. Crawson was joined by Holmes County Clerk of Court Kyle Hudson and 27 other politicians, government employees and local business leaders, officials said.

Keefe’s team claims that the suspects were taking advantage of a farm services agency program that gives grants to farmers who’ve suffered losses due to drought.

The charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, theft of government funds, aggravated identity theft, income tax evasion, obstruction of Internal Revenue laws.