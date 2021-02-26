Prosecutor heading up corruption probe to resign Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keefe will be resigning effective Sunday, a public information officer with the attorney’s office confirmed to WMBB Friday.

Current Deputy U.S. Attorney Jason Coody will be assuming the role of Acting U.S. Attorney on March 1 until the next nominee is confirmed and appointed.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: LAWRENCE KEEFE TALKS CORRUPTION PROBE

Keefe spearheaded corruption probes in Tallahassee, Holmes County and Bay County. His investigation into crimes by Lynn Haven officials lead to guilty pleas from five individuals including a former Lynn Haven City Manager and public works director.

The city’s former mayor, Margo Anderson, and city attorney, Adam Albritton, along with former Bay County Commissioner Keith Baker, have all been accused of crimes in connection to the probe. Keefe’s office also sent subpoenas to Bay District Schools and Panama City Beach as part of the investigation. The office also obtained documents from Panama City.

keefe and nearly every other federal prosecutor appointed by President Donald Trump was asked to resign by the Biden Administration.

Keefe repeatedly promised that more indictments were on the way in the case. With his resignation the future of the investigation is unclear.