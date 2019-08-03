Proposed change may cut Mexico Beach Police Department

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A proposed change in Mexico Beach could have drastic impacts on the area. The Mexico Beach City Council sent a letter to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, requesting a proposal to take over their police department.

At last month’s first budget meeting, City Council discussed the police department’s cost. The costs represent almost 30% of their total budget.

“We are looking at it financially,” said Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey. “We’re looking at it from trying to provide our community with the best possible police department that we can.”

The Mexico Beach Police Department currently has seven officers, including their captain and chief. If the department is disbanding, it will be the same outcome for officer’s jobs.

However, if this goes through, BCSO will give them another opportunity, Cathey said.

“Every policeman that we currently have will be given an opportunity to apply for the sheriff’s office,” Cathey said.

City Council is still waiting for a response from the Sheriff’s Office. From there, the council will discuss their next decision moving forward.

We reached out to the Mexico Beach Police Department and they declined to comment.