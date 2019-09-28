LIVE NOW /
Proposed bill would allow snowbirds a longer stay in the U.S.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Each year, Canadian residents, affectionately known as ‘snowbirds’, flock to the Panhandle to escape the cold and enjoy the beaches. Now, a new legislative bill may allow them to extend their stay.

Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Rick Scott have introduced legislation known as the ‘Canadian Snowbirds Act’.

If passed, snowbirds will be able to extend their stay up to 8 months, which is 2 months longer than the current cap of 6 months.

Both Senators believe snowbirds are crucial to Florida’s economy.

In 2018, Canadian snowbirds accounted for 3.5 million of the 126 million visitors to Florida.

Since many Canadians choose Bay County as their winter home, this legislation would bring more revenue to the local economy.

“Our winter residents that come to bay county and stay long term are here on average 63 days in the winter months and they spend about $5,500 each stay,” said Lacee Rudd, Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager.

Currently, those who stay in the U.S. for longer than 6 months are considered U.S. citizens for federal purposes, requiring them to pay taxes.

If passed, Rudd expects Canadians to extend their stay…also increasing their spending.

