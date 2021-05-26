Project to improve Bay Town Trolley system

Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — If you ride the Bay Town Trolley plans to make your ride smoother are in the works.

Senior Transit Planner, Brian Waterman, said they have plans to help you get to your destination more efficiently.

“Improving frequency on some routes, to adding new service areas to operate later in the evening. In addition to that we are also taking public comments on some potential route changes we are going to do later this year to make the system more efficient,” Waterman said.

On Tuesday, they spent the afternoon asking Bay Town Trolley riders at the Panama City Mall transfer station for their input so that they can better serve the public’s needs with these new changes.

The Chart Our Course Project started last year and they’ve been receiving feedback using their online survey.

The feedback they receive will pave the way for the Bay Town Trolley system for the next 10 years.

So far, over 650 people have filled out the survey.

The planning organization held three in-person meetings this week, and if you were unable to attend the information will be available on ChartOurCourse.com after June 1.