Project Feeding Our Homeless & Hungry to serve Christmas meal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the holiday season comes many in need and a church is ready to feed the homeless and hungry once again.

Volunteers met on Thanksgiving Day to give away food in front of the New Beginning Assembly of the Saints Church in Panama City.

Thanksgiving might hold a different meaning for all of us but Machell Akins is thankful for the situation she came from which has made her see the bigger picture.

Now, the project is ready to extend another invitation to serve a Christmas meal.

The meal will take place on December 18, at 1 p.m. at The New Beginning Assembly of The Saints Church.

The church plans to serve ham, rotisserie chicken, green bean casserole, mash potatoes, and gravy.

Location: 662 Cone Avenue Panama City, FL 32401

The church is also planning to give out coats, blankets, and socks at the dinner but is asking for donations.

For coats they are seeking large, extra large, and extra extra large sizes.

If you would like to make a donation, you can drop them off at: The UPS Store, 653 W. 23rd St. Panama City, FL 32405

