Project Feeding Our Homeless and Hungry holds food giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman said it’s her calling to offer people a hand up when they are down.

Machell Aiken spent her cold, Friday, afternoon giving out presents and food to the homeless and hungry.

Aiken said her organization has received support from across the Panhandle. From Vernon to Port St. Joe, organizations donated supplies to help make Friday’s Christmas dinner possible.

Aiken said serving the homeless is full circle for her because she used to be homeless herself.

Aiken said she believes even a plate of food can make a world of a difference in someone’s life.

“Someone saw me, you know? And helped me,” Aiken said. “And from there, here I am. And by the grace of God, here I am. So you know, why can’t I give back”

Aiken said “Project Feeding Our Homeless and Hungry,” has the ultimate goal of changing other people’s lives.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering, contact Machell Aiken at jadeangel68@yahoo.com.