‘Project Diego’ could bring jobs to Port Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — New jobs could be coming to the area as a business is looking to make Panama City their Southeastern U.S. shipping headquarters.

The company brought this notice of intent to Monday night’s Panama City Commission meeting, which was approved by the commissioners.

‘Project Diego’ is its current name as the company’s actual name has not yet been disclosed.

Company representatives said on Monday night that they are looking at Port Panama City to be their Southeastern U.S. shipping center, bringing almost fifty jobs to the area with median salaries of about $40 thousand a year.

“We’re very fortunate that even after Hurricane Michael there are companies, large companies indeed, that are looking at still coming to our location and establishing operations,” said City Manager Mark McQueen. “Project Diego is just another example of that.”

The company needs to go through a couple more channels before they can make an official announcement, including going to the Bay County Commission for their approval as well.