Project Canopy gifts trees to local students

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Project Canopy is a local non-profit aimed at restoring Bay County’s canopy. This week, the group teamed up with West Bay Elementary School in honor of Florida’s Arbor Day.



“We have almost 400 students here at West Bay and every student is getting a tree to take home and plant wherever they choose across Bay County,” said Denice Moss, the West Bay Elementary Principal.



Each student received the seeds for an Eastern Redbud.



The students also got a lesson on the benefits of trees, as well as learned how to care for them.



“The less trees, the less homes for animals and its a good thing so animals have homes and we have oxygen,” said Riley Kennedy, a 4th grade student.



According to Project Canopy, Panama City lost an estimated 1,000,000 trees just within the city limits.



Students say they’re excited to help the environment while also having a little bit of fun.



“I’m super excited to be able to do planting because I love gardening,” said Lena Mills, another 4th grade student.



Principal Moss says a lot still has to be done, but she’s happy her students can help with recovery.



“8 years down the road we can see how these trees have just blossomed into humongous canopies for our county,” Moss said.



Project Canopy also donated trees to students at Tyndall Elementary.