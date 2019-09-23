Project 25 toy drives receives first donation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Christmas may be three months away, but a popular and long time toy drive is kicking off this week.

Project 25 gifts thousands of toys to children in need in Bay County. This week they received their first donation of the year.

The annual toy drive for children is hosting its 39th year helping families in Bay County.

20 large boxes of toys were gifted by the Patriot Emergency Response Team in Miramar Beach.

The group made up of active and retired first responders, made the donation with boys and girls toys for hundreds to enjoy.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman, Ruth Corley said this could not have come at a better time.

“We help provide toys for these kids, for thousands of kids every year. And were very happy to be able to do that.And we can only do that because of these generous donations of many organizations, businesses, and private citizens. People in bay county, no matter what we’ve been thru.. People have been extraordinarily generous,” said Corley.

If you would like to donate a monetary gift or children’s toys, please contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

