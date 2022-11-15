BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Christmas season is coming up quick and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office is doing its part to make sure no kid goes without toys under the tree.

Becky Johns has been working with Project 25 for four decades.

She said the toy drive touches the lives of many in Bay County.

“I have had children that have received Project 25 over the years,” Project 25 coordinator Becky Johns said. They have come to Walmart on shopping night and said, Miss Becky, here’s $20. You helped me when I was young. That blesses my heart.”

Tuesday, Project 25 held its annual ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ event, where the sheriff’s office fills a vintage squad car full of gifts.

“We look for anything new, unwrapped toys,” Johns said. “It doesn’t matter. It could be $10 or it can be $50 worth. We’ll also take monetary donations to go out and buy toys for these kids.”

Johns said the Christmas season can be tough on a lot of people, and she hopes Project 25 can bring them a little joy.

“There’s a lot of people who this is their lowest point,” Johns said. “You know, they’ve lost jobs, lost loved ones. Marriages have split up, you know. And I have a lot of single moms that need help. And that’s what I try to do. I don’t judge them. I want to help them.”

For those who couldn’t donate Tuesday, Project 25 will continue collecting toys and money at the sheriff’s office during normal business hours.

“We’ll collect all the way up to Christmas Eve because sometimes they have a house fire, burglary, or something unfortunate and we have to make a bag,” Johns said. So we’ll take anything all the way up to then.”

The Project 25 shopping night takes place December 6 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lynn haven Walmart.

If you’d like to volunteer as a shopper, just show up.