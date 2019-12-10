Project 25 organizers looking for shopping helpers

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)- It’s Christmas time, which means it’s a time for giving and of course a time for toys! Now is the perfect time to celebrate the holidays as one of the biggest toy drives returns to Bay County, Project 25.

For 39 years, the Bay County Sheriff’s office has been sponsoring Project 25 and now, they need your help.

It’s time for the annual shopping trip where they take to Walmart and buy up toys for all the kids on their list this holiday.

This year, they’re looking for shoppers to help because they need to buy toys for more than 1,300 kids. The Bay County Sheriff’s office will handle all costs, they just need some helping hands.

“You come in, we’ll give you a bag, it’ll have a child’s name and age on it, we’ll give you a buggy, you go shop and we’ll give you an amount to shop for on how much you can spend and the Walmart associates will take your buggy and run it through the register and the best part is, we pay for it,” said Project 25 Coordinator, Becky Johns.

Shopping begins at 8 a.m. at the Lynn Haven Walmart on Highway 77 on December 10th.

“We need all the shoppers we can get. If you can come in the morning, great. If you can come back at night, great. If you can come stay all day, that’s fine. We just have a lot of kids that we have to shop for,” said Johns.