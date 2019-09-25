Progress for the Panama City Beach Sports Complex

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–The Panama City Beach Sports Complex has big plans for the 2020 year.

J.D. Wood, the General Manager of the PCB Sports Complex, shared a glimpse into the parks future at Tuesday’s Bay County Tourism Development Council meeting.

Wood says the park is expected to drive tourism and the local economy.

He says the park will rise against competitors as it will have rectangular fields and host non-traditional sports teams like field hockey.

After discussing budget concerns regarding the parks operations, the Board unanimously agreed to pass the parks intended programming and budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

TDC President, Dan Rowe, says he’s excited to see the project come to fruition.

“The real design of the Sports Park is to drive in visitors outside of the summer season, you know we do utilize it in June and July but the magic happens from August through May as we have room availability on the beach and we can use more visitors in town to help make Panama City Beach a year-round destination,” Rowe said.

Wood says the park is expected to reach full profitability within five years.

The grand-opening is October 5th.

