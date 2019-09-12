Progress for the Jackson County Courthouse

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– The Jackson County Courthouse is on its way to being fully functional once again.



During Hurricane Michael, the building sustained a lot of water damage–causing the entire building to be emptied.​



All of the offices that operate out of the courthouse were displaced–forcing them to operate out of alternate locations.​



But, offices on the first floor are beginning to move back in.​ The Clerk of Court, County Judge, Property Appraiser, and Tax Collectors Offices are back under the same roof.



“They’re very happy to be back in their building. We do ask for patience because some of the staff are still displaced so they’re kind of gradually working towards that transition and we really do hope to have a grand opening soon to celebrate them being back in their space and for the public to come and see how that’s been changed,” said Kristie Cloud, Executive Assistant and Jackson County Public Information Officer.



The courthouse also has new entrances on the north side of the building.​



The second floor of the courthouse is still out of commission–but they hope to have it open soon.​