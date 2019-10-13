Progress being made on unsettled Hurricane Michael insurance claims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–While it’s been a year since Hurricane Michael, thousands of residents across the Panhandle are still dealing with unsettled insurance claims. Which is setting them back on their road to recovery.

But, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, is trying to help.
The CFO just wrapped up his sixth insurance village in Panama City–an event aimed at settling open claims once and for all.

The top 29 insurance companies that serve the Panhandle were all there to meet with the public.

The insurance villages provide an opportunity for consumers to settle their claims in person.

Between yesterday and today, Patronis says they have met with more than 200 policyholders and cut $1.2 million dollars in checks.

“Were trying to hold people’s hands and walk them through the claims process. If they’ve got a problem with their contractor, they’ve got a problem with their public adjuster, if they have a problem with their attorney, we’ve got just about anybody and everybody here that can help them find a pathway to resolution,” Patronis said.

With 17,000 open claims, Patronis says these events are a great way to streamline the recovery process for individuals and the county as a whole.

