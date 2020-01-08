Professional homesteaders visit Bonifay

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB)–Prepsteader Bob and Mrs. B, better known as ‘The Self Reliant Road Show’, spend most of their days on the road in a motor home they made from a school bus.



“We travel all across the country helping people learning to live a simpler debt-free lifestyle,” said Prepsteader Bob.



The couple shares their talent, tools, and knowledge. Their most recent journey landed them in Bonifay at the Clay Bank family homestead.



“What we wanna do here is to be able to get about 80% of all of our food intake to be coming off of the homestead itself,” said Michael Goodwin, the landowner.



But what is homesteading? These professionals say it’s all about living off the land and having everything that you need right in your own backyard.



“We don’t fret and worry where our next meal is gonna come from. We just go to the pantry,” said Prepsteader Bob.



Prepsteader Bob and Mrs. B spend one to five days helping out each homestead, asking for nothing in return.



“We’re not there to do hand-outs, we’re there to help people with a hand up,” said Prepsteader Bob.



These homesteaders say Northwest Florida provides the perfect environment for homesteading. And the benefits are endless.



“Eventually you’re not gonna be able to just go to the grocery store, you’re gonna have to make do with what you have at home, what you can grow and what you can eat,” said Mrs. B.



The Clay Bank family agrees.



“It would help even if you just had a patio garden or something like that. I think people really need to look into growing their own food just for safety,” Goodwin said.



To learn more about ‘The Self Reliant Road Show’, visit https://theselfreliantroadshow.com/.