Proactive COVID treatments offered in Bay County

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Since the current spike of COVID cases, hospitals are offering antibody treatment or monoclonal therapy.

“To be proactive and treat patients that are COVID positive,” said Ascension Florida Chief Officer Estrellita Redmon.

This is the idea behind many hospitals, just like Ascension Sacred Heart in Bay County providing the FDA emergency-use authorization, antibody treatment.

“It’s a combination of two monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab is one and the other is imdevimab,” said Dr. Redmon.

Regeneron created the antibody cocktail. Redmon explains this IV infusion can also be given through an under-skin injection. But there are certain requirements, which patients need to meet before receiving this proactive medication.

“If it’s post-exposure-prophylaxis, then those patients need to be at high risk in order to actually come down with the COVID-19 infection,” she said. “For other patients that are covid positive then it has to be given fairly soon within ten days of symptoms.”

Or, Redmon said preferably 72 hours within a positive test. This antibody treatment is meant to lower the chances of emergency room visits and PanCare is helping to meet the needs of the community by offering an antibody treatment drive-thru site Saturday, August 21.

“Patients will first go through a COVID-19 testing line, if they test positive and they are over the age of 12, they are eligible to receive the Regeneron antibody treatment that consists of four injections that we will provide on-site,” said PanCare Marketing Coordinator Ashley Kelley. “And then we monitor them for an hour afterward.”

All of PanCare’s Saturday treatment spots are full, but Kelley said depending on the success of this drive-thru site, they may open up more dates.

To receive the IV antibody therapy through Ascension Sacred Heart, a copy of your COVID test is required as well as an appointment.

Talk with your healthcare provider to see if you are eligible to receive this proactive treatment.