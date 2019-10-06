Pro-life advocates honored ‘Nationwide Life Chain Sunday’ with signs along 23rd Street

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Pro-life advocates honored ‘Nationwide Life Chain Sunday’ with signs in hand to spread the word.



The peaceful protest took place along 23rd Street this Sunday afternoon to spread pro-life views.



Annually, the first Sunday in October is ‘National Life Chain Sunday’. Churches and volunteers met up for an hour on a designated sidewalk to try and spread the word to of pro-life views.



Life Chain Coordinator for Bay County, Mike Gagnon, says the gathering gains a lot of attention while at the same time, spreads awareness of the issue.



“We get a lot of honking, a lot of thumbs up. I agree it’s not everyone’s opinion, and everyone’s entitled to theirs. But were here to be a voice for those who can’t speak for themselves,” said Gagnon.



Their mission is to change people’perspectives.



“We dont believe in abortion, we’re against it. We want to try to soften some hearts, change some minds and get our point of view out there and maybe get some folks to make the decision to keep their babies,” said Gagnon.



The group says they want to be a voice for those who can’t speak for themselves.



“The national life chain, this is done all over the nation and into canada. There are 10’s of thousands of people who are lining up on streets all over america to get the word out that we respect life, and to choose life and give a pro-life message,” said Gagnon.



The volunteers plan to continue hosting ‘National Life Chain Sunday’ on various streets across the area.