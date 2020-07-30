Private school enrollment in Bay County is higher this year than last

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)– With so many questions about the start of school in August, parents are making choices to fit their family during the pandemic.

Private schools like Holy Nativity Episcopal School are seeing an increase in their enrollment.

The principal at the Holy Nativity Episcopal School, Cynthia Fuller, said she is excited to see friendly faces return to campus this upcoming school year, more-so to welcome new ones, whether they are online or they are in person.

“We started off the year with being concerned about our numbers possibly with COVID, but actually they have increased to the point where right now we have more students enrolled for the incoming school year than we did last year at this time,” said Fuller.

As the new principal, Fuller said working with their operations team, the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Council of Independent Schools, has helped individualize their school programs for August.

“Our numbers have grown because we have been able to balance the safety needs of our students and our faculty,” said Fuller. “Along with keeping true to our mission of the school.”

Fuller said they are offering a virtual class option as well as in person.

Nimae Awantang enrolled her children into the virtual option for 9 weeks.

“Question of not being certain more than anything else,” said Awantang. “It wasn’t any negative or fear for starting in person and then having something happen in light of COVID.”

That uncertainty is common, although one thing for sure, Lisa McLoughlin knew to return to in-person was the best for her son.

“He is adamant,” said McLoughlin. “He does not want to do virtual schooling. So, you know, we are going to be taking it day by day and just see what the numbers are.”

Many safety measures will be in place for august, desks will be separated in each classroom to accommodate students and social distancing.

“We will also be wearing masks in areas where it is not feasible to social distance,” said Fuller. “So it is going to be different than what they are accustomed to.”

“I think they are doing an excellent job,” said McLoughlin.

After Hurricane Michael, Holy Nativity Episcopal was devastated.

“Now with COVID, we just do not know what the world has in store for us,” said Fuller. “So we just try to take one day at the time and do the best we can with what we got, and remember why we are here, which is for our students.”

Holy Nativity Episcopal said they are staggering their school start date opening August 20 with pre-school and kindergarten, August 21 for first through third and August 24 for fourth through eighth-graders.

Fuller says this staggering will hopefully ensure safety for students, as this virus progresses.