Private Property Debris Removal Program officially begins

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Private Property Debris Removal Program is now officially underway.

On Friday, the county made its first demolition of the program, that is administered by FEMA.

The purpose is to assist private property owners who cannot remove dangerous storm debris and structures on their own.

302 properties have been approved through the program in Unincorporated Bay County and 290 properties are still in the review process.

Bay County Code Enforcement Manager, Kathi Ashman, says this is just the beginning.

“We won’t have just one property being cleaned a day,” Ashman said. “There will be multiple properties throughout and these properties are spread out from Youngstown all the way to the beach.”

Debris that qualifies for the program includes hazardous tree limbs, stumps, and structures that need demolishing. All applications for this process took place back in spring and summer of 2019.

