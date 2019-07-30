Private Property Debris Removal application due Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB)– The deadline to apply for private property debris removal in unincorporated Bay County is Friday. Bay County Code Enforcement encourages anyone who still has hazardous debris to apply.

The PPDR program is administered by FEMA and Bay County. Its purpose is to assist private property owners who cannot remove dangerous storm debris on their own. Debris that qualifies includes hazardous tree limbs, stumps, and structures that need demolishing.



So far, the code enforcement office has received 865 applications.



“Ultimately, FEMA makes decision of who qualifies and who does not qualify. We don’t have a lot of say in that. We will advocate for each property owner with FEMA though,” said Kathi Ashman, Bay County Code Enforcement Division Manager.

Code enforcement reached out to approximately 1,100 properties that pose a danger to the community. Approximately 200 property owners have not responded. If they don’t apply by Friday or let the code enforcement office know their debris removal plan, they may run into trouble.



“The county is not taking any official action on structures until October 11th, allowing property owners a year before we take any kind of formal action on the property,” said Ashman.



If you do not remove debris, the county will step in. Any costs collected in removing the debris will turn into a special tax assessment on your taxes.



To participate, property owners should download a copy of the program application at www.baycountyfl.gov, and visit one of two intake centers in the county to complete the ROE and HHA documents by Friday at 5 p.m