‘Princesses of Paradise’ Pageant gives girls chance to shine

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday night, 17 girls from Florida and Alabama walked into the Holley Center at Florida State University Panama City and walked out as princesses.

The fourth annual Princesses of Paradise Pageant allowed the girls to participate in casual wear, an onstage question, Miss Photogenic and The Best Part of Me, where they expressed themselves with an outfit.

“I get to feel like myself on the stage and just be out there and just smile my heart out,” Jasmine Burnham, Miss Aloha, said.

FSU Panama City student Mia Bennett started the pageant in 2016. At the end, each girl was given a title, sash, crown, flowers and gift bag.