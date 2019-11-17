‘Princesses of Paradise’ Pageant gives girls chance to shine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday night, 17 girls from Florida and Alabama walked into the Holley Center at Florida State University Panama City and walked out as princesses.

The fourth annual Princesses of Paradise Pageant allowed the girls to participate in casual wear, an onstage question, Miss Photogenic and The Best Part of Me, where they expressed themselves with an outfit.

“I get to feel like myself on the stage and just be out there and just smile my heart out,” Jasmine Burnham, Miss Aloha, said.

FSU Panama City student Mia Bennett started the pageant in 2016. At the end, each girl was given a title, sash, crown, flowers and gift bag.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Healthy Gulf looks to spread its wings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Gulf looks to spread its wings"

Randall Smith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Randall Smith"

Aerial Dance Panama City hosts Whirlwind showcase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aerial Dance Panama City hosts Whirlwind showcase"

Princesses celebrated in Bay County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princesses celebrated in Bay County"

Kids facing cancer treated to 'Train to Christmas Town'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids facing cancer treated to 'Train to Christmas Town'"

Malone holds its 44th annual pecan festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Malone holds its 44th annual pecan festival"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.